Cleaning the coal stains off Exxaro

New CEO will lead the sprint away from fossil fuels to renewables

Nombasa Tsengwa, CEO-designate of JSE-listed Exxaro Resources, one of the country's biggest coal miners, says the company aims to stop mining coal within 30 years.



"The goal is that by 2050 we will have eliminated carbon emissions from our operations. That means we will have shifted the coal assets that are in our hands."..