Business

SA hotels pin hopes on vaccinations

CEOs say rollout will release pent-up desire for tourism travel

18 July 2021 - 00:16 By Nick Wilson

SA's beleaguered hotel industry is pinning its hopes of a resuscitation on a successful vaccination rollout before year-end.

The CEOs from some of the country's top hotel groups said this week if vaccinations could be ramped up to 300,000 a day or even higher, it would mitigate a potential fourth wave of the pandemic and significantly reduce deaths...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Tiger Brands halts KwaZulu-Natal operations Business
  2. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: One super app to rule them all Business
  3. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business
  4. Tech meets terroir as SA wines adapt Business
  5. Stopping cyberattacks for ransom is not going to be easy - or quick Business

Latest Videos

FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting
‘They were slipping like crazy’: Smart cooking oil stunt saves Shoprite from ...