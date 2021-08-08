Newsmaker

Big investors miss the start-up boat

Most venture capital funds are investing in one of every 100 opportunities they look at

Institutional investors need to wake up to the opportunities offered by start-ups and small businesses and support SA's venture capital sector, says Tanya van Lill, CEO of the Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (Savca).



"Institutional investors need to realise that they can get good returns as well as make a phenomenal impact on the South African economy," she says...