Samsung returns to Fold for business
Smartphone maker stresses new format over popular Note
15 August 2021 - 00:13
The business market is likely to be the next big battleground for both smartphone makers and mobile operators - and new formats will be the key to market share.
On Wednesday, Samsung launched the third-generation models of its foldable smartphones, the Z Flip and Z Fold. The latter is firmly aimed at the business market, to the extent that Samsung for the first time in a decade skipped the annual update of its productivity powerhouse, the Galaxy Note...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.