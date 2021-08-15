Business

Samsung returns to Fold for business

Smartphone maker stresses new format over popular Note

15 August 2021 - 00:13 By ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

The business market is likely to be the next big battleground for both smartphone makers and mobile operators - and new formats will be the key to market share.

On Wednesday, Samsung launched the third-generation models of its foldable smartphones, the Z Flip and Z Fold. The latter is firmly aimed at the business market, to the extent that Samsung for the first time in a decade skipped the annual update of its productivity powerhouse, the Galaxy Note...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Huge opportunities to make money in the market, says CMTrading CEO Business
  2. Rethinking higher education: a solution for the missing middle Business
  3. Momentum Metropolitan retains level 1 BBBEE status for three years in a row Business
  4. Chatbot boosts student wellbeing at University of Pretoria Business
  5. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission