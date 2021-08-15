Sunny outlook for green financing
European countries are much further in their renewable energy journeys, with markets that were far more developed.
15 August 2021 - 00:10
As SA's renewable energy programme gains momentum, it's likely to see new and more sophisticated kinds of financing that could bring in a wider pool of investors.
So says Zoya Sisulu, who recently joined Goldman Sachs SA as its new head of financing, tasked with building the global bank's offering and expand its previous focus in SA on mergers & acquisitions (M&A) and Equity Capital Markets (ECM)...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.