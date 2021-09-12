Rising cost of raw materials squeezes food producers
Higher input costs affect prices, reduce demand and eat into market share
12 September 2021 - 10:49
Food producers are bracing themselves for more tough trading as prices of raw materials such as maize, steel, palm oil and glucose remain elevated - and for consumers this means further price hikes are on the cards.
RCL Foods, the maker of 5 Star Maize Meal, Ouma Rusks, Selati sugar, Nola and Simply Chicken; AVI, which owns brands such as Five Roses and Bakers biscuits; and Libstar, which makes Lancewood and Denny products, this week all bemoaned the increases in the cost of raw materials...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.