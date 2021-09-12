Rising cost of raw materials squeezes food producers

Higher input costs affect prices, reduce demand and eat into market share

Food producers are bracing themselves for more tough trading as prices of raw materials such as maize, steel, palm oil and glucose remain elevated - and for consumers this means further price hikes are on the cards.



RCL Foods, the maker of 5 Star Maize Meal, Ouma Rusks, Selati sugar, Nola and Simply Chicken; AVI, which owns brands such as Five Roses and Bakers biscuits; and Libstar, which makes Lancewood and Denny products, this week all bemoaned the increases in the cost of raw materials...