Pension fund project to build new township gets under way

The homes in the new township, which will be known as Lethabong, will include government-subsidised RDP houses and bonded houses

03 October 2021 - 08:32 By Thabiso Mochiko

The Transport Sector Retirement Fund (TSRF), which has assets under management of R8bn, has embarked on a project to build a new township near Sebokeng, in the Vaal area.

The fund, which represents 70,000 members, in partnership with the government and the financial services sector is building houses, a shopping centre and other facilities in a project worth R2.7bn...

