It's set in cement: protectionism creates problems
24 October 2021 - 00:00
It may seem well and good to protect local industry, but I fear it’ll all end badly. It always does.
Our government has banned imports of cement for use in state projects. The price of PPC shares (one of the majors in the local cement industry, which is operating well below capacity) jumped nearly 10% on the back of the news. Everyone is happy. I’m not sure they should be...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.