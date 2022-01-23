SA's Mthunzi Mdwaba confident of landing top job at ILO
Despite losing the government's support, businessman says feedback after first round of interviews was 'overwhelmingly positive'
23 January 2022 - 00:00
South African businessman Mthunzi Mdwaba is pushing to secure the top job at the International Labour Organisation (ILO). If he succeeds, he will become the first African to head the organisation.
The ILO held interviews with five shortlisted candidates this week. Mdwaba said he was confident of his chances, adding that feedback from delegates and supporters during the first round of public interviews in Geneva on Thursday had been “overwhelmingly positive”...
