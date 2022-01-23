Business Times

SA's Mthunzi Mdwaba confident of landing top job at ILO

Despite losing the government's support, businessman says feedback after first round of interviews was 'overwhelmingly positive'

Nick Wilson Senior reporter
23 January 2022 - 00:00

South African businessman Mthunzi Mdwaba is pushing to secure the top job at the International Labour Organisation (ILO). If he succeeds, he will become the first African to head the organisation.

The ILO held interviews with five shortlisted candidates this week. Mdwaba said he was  confident of his chances, adding that feedback from delegates and supporters during the first round of public interviews in Geneva on Thursday had been “overwhelmingly positive”...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Telkom drops urgent interdict to stop auction of radio frequency spectrum Business
  2. Clover goes to court in bid to end countrywide strike as it enters ninth week Business
  3. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business Times
  4. Vodacom warns of another lost year if spectrum deadlock isn’t resolved Business
  5. NPA 'needs help to nail state capture miscreants' Business Times

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Minister Motshekga acknowledges “hallmark performance” of class of 2021.