The two major state fails that frustrate East London IDZ

The zone could lure far more investment if the renewable energy rollout was faster, and if technical colleges were producing the skills needed for the hi-tech age, says CEO Simphiwe Kondlo

23 January 2022 - 00:00 By Chris Barron

Simphiwe Kondlo, CEO of the East London Industrial Development Zone (IDZ), which recently secured R3.3bn worth of investment from the automotive sector, says the zone  could have had billions more in private-sector investment if the government had shown more commitment to renewable energy.

“Energy security is one of the major fears of international investors we’ve had to address,” he says. “We had to provide a guarantee that we could deal with issues of energy security.”..

