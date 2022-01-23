Business Times

Tongaat sees sweeter future without heavy yoke of debt

Most shareholders vote in favour of rights issue despite minority-investor concerns about dilution

Nick Wilson Senior reporter
23 January 2022 - 00:00

Tongaat Hulett hopes its planned rights issue, opposed by some minority shareholders, will enable it to focus on its operations without the stifling grip of its more than R6bn debt keeping its growth ambitions in check. ​

“Repairing the balance sheet, paying down our debt, will take a lot of the load off the business. This unsustainable debt is just like a collar around your neck all the time,” said CEO Gavin Hudson...

