What is Microsoft playing at?

Tech giant makes a $68bn bet on the gaming industry with its record-breaking acquisition of Activision Blizzard

It’s the $68bn question. What possessed Microsoft to make the largest acquisition in tech history when it paid that mind-boggling sum for a game development company?



On Tuesday, the world’s largest software company announced it would acquire Activision Blizzard for $95 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at $68.7bn (R1.04 trillion). ..