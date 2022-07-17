Newsmaker
SA needs to ‘wage war’ against energy crisis, says NPC’s Mark Swilling
Emergency action to cut red tape and break political logjams is the only way to avoid disaster
17 July 2022 - 00:00 By CHRIS BARRON
Mark Swilling, chair of the Development Bank of Southern Africa and commissioner of the National Planning Commission (NPC), which has called for an emergency energy plan to end load-shedding in two years, says the consequences of not doing so don't bear thinking about. ..
Newsmaker
SA needs to ‘wage war’ against energy crisis, says NPC’s Mark Swilling
Emergency action to cut red tape and break political logjams is the only way to avoid disaster
Mark Swilling, chair of the Development Bank of Southern Africa and commissioner of the National Planning Commission (NPC), which has called for an emergency energy plan to end load-shedding in two years, says the consequences of not doing so don't bear thinking about. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos