‘We cannot have Durban without beaches in December’
Stakeholders are concerned the continued closure of the city’s beaches will have a devastating impact on festive-season trade
18 September 2022 - 00:01
Organised business and the hospitality sector in Durban are urging local government to swiftly and permanently fix sewerage infrastructure damaged by the April floods. They say the persistent opening and closing of beaches due to contamination could significantly harm tourism. ..
