We would have blocked Anglo bid, says Mantashe
Exclusion of SA assets in BHP proposal a sign of no confidence in country, analysts say
28 April 2024 - 00:04
South Africa’s mining minister has come out against BHP’s proposed £31.1bn takeover of Anglo American, warning that the world’s biggest miner would decimate the character of the company pioneered in South Africa, just as it did after merging with Billiton in 2001...
