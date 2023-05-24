H&M and BKB launch biodiversity restoration project to support farmers

The H&M Group and BKB Ltd, one of the largest suppliers of responsible wool standard (RWS) in SA, has teamed up to implement a local biodiversity restoration land management project. SA is the biggest supplier of RWS in the world and BKB is the largest RWS broker in the world.

Supported by the Rhodes Restoration Research Group & Textile Exchange, they are developing scalable models to promote on-farm regenerative management that includes:

Intensive conservation and restoration actions;

Establishing botanical reserves;

Farmer training; and

Developing a biodiversity index for monitoring and establishing a baseline.

In this project, support is used to establish a trusted relationship between farmers and brands. The project is being implemented in Albany, a biodiversity priority region in the Eastern Cape known for its indigenous nature and high conservation value.