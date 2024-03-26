Business Times

FREE TO READ | Property magazine looks at changing residential market

In commercial property warehousing and logistics spaces are a growing trend

26 March 2024 - 17:29
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The market is expecting an influx of first-time buyers.
The market is expecting an influx of first-time buyers.
Image: Sunday Times/123RF/Anton Samsonov

A recent report by market intelligence and advisory company Mordor Intelligence provides a glimpse into the state of the changing residential property sector in SA.

The company states that with an estimated 15.6 million South Africans aged 20–34, many first-time buyers are expected to enter the market. It adds: “The purchase of freehold homes by South Africans has been steadily decreasing with buyers opting for sectional title and estate homes instead.”

What do the changing trends in SA’s residential sector mean for the sector’s health in general?  In this issue of Property we analyse these trends, and also delve into the growth of the commercial property where warehousing and logistics spaces are leading the growth trends within the sector.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

ALSO READ:

New eThekwini municipality proposed tariff hikes will 'punish ratepayers' say objectors

Residents are reeling from a year of service delivery challenges after floods and most recently a devastating two-week protest by municipal workers
News
6 days ago

REITS undaunted by ailing economy

Property companies Growthpoint and Attacq have each earmarked more than R1bn in capital expenditure to continue developing their South African ...
Business Times
1 week ago

Black Americans are ‘coming home’ to Africa in SA

The country offers a better lifestyle and escape from racism in the US
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | After being treated like a criminal, bank’s stress payment was ... Opinion
  2. Vodacom should dial 083 for tips on how to settle with Makate Opinion
  3. Markus Jooste: A thoroughly unpleasant man Business Times
  4. Transnet 'off the rails' over proposed tariffs Business
  5. From nightmare to no problem: The trick to getting payroll right Business

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack