Busa, B4SA push for tougher measures to boost Covid vaccination rate, but others disagree

But other business groups oppose a government vaccine mandate

As Covid infection rates rise sharply, Business for SA (B4SA) and Business Unity SA (Busa) are pushing for companies to institute mandatory vaccine policies and prevent the unvaccinated from entering their premises.



The business groups believe mass vaccination underpinned by company mandates is the best option the country has to fight the pandemic and prevent devastating lockdowns...