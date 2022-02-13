Huawei faces R1.5m fine for employing too many foreign workers

About 90% of the Chinese telecommunications giant’s workforce in SA are foreigners in breach of rules on hiring local workers, labour department says

SA has asked a court to fine the local unit of China’s Huawei Technologies for breaking rules on hiring local workers and to order the company to amend its practices, the labour department said on Friday.



About 90% of the company’s employees were foreign nationals, violating “employment equity” regulations, which impose a limit of 40%, the department said, citing a 2020 audit...