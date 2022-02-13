Business

Printing industry turns over a new leaf thanks to online shopping

The sector was hard hit by the sharp decline in the newspaper and magazine market, but is recovering as demand for packaging, labels and printed electronics rises

13 February 2022 - 00:00 By THABISO MOCHIKO

SA's printing industry, which was hit hard by the plunge in newspaper and magazine sales as readers switched to screens, is now benefiting from the digital revolution — online shopping has boosted demand for labels and packaging. 

Some printing equipment has also found new applications in making electrical components such as circuit boards. ..

