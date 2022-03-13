Third time unlucky for Komatipoort coal mine
Another stumbling block for Mazolwandle as it faces implacable opposition from farmers and businesspeople in the area
13 March 2022 - 00:02
Plans to build a coal mine near the southern border of Kruger National Park have again pitted Mazolwandle Investments against local farmers and businesspeople, as a judgment this week on the proposal presented another stumbling block for the developers. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.