Arrie Rautenbach’s track record made him CEO, says Absa
Bank defends decision in response to PIC criticism
03 April 2022 - 00:04
Absa has defended its appointment of Arrie Rautenbach as CEO after the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) lambasted the bank for its lack of transformation, saying it was “downright” disappointed in the bank. ..
