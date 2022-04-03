Transnet opens network to private players
Company hopes to entice trucking companies to operate trains
03 April 2022 - 00:00
Transnet, which on Friday kick-started the process of opening its rail network to private players, said successful bidders will be required to use 75% of the allocated rail slots or lose them...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.