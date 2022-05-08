Liquid to focus on 5G for enterprises
Company sees opportunity in manufacturing plants, ports and mining, says CEO
08 May 2022 - 00:01
Liquid Intelligent Technologies will ramp up the rollout of its 5G network, targeting companies operating in industries such as manufacturing and mining, after spending R111m to secure a relatively small portion of radio frequency spectrum at the recent auction...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.