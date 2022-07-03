SMEs stagger under Eskom blow
Small businesses — and their employees — bear brunt of SA's prolonged load-shedding that has risen to stage 6
03 July 2022 - 00:04
As stage 6 load-shedding brought the economy to its knees this week, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that cannot afford alternative power sources bore the brunt of the near total collapse of Eskom generating capacity. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.