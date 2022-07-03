×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

SMEs stagger under Eskom blow

Small businesses — and their employees — bear brunt of SA's prolonged load-shedding that has risen to stage 6

Dineo Faku Senior Reporter
03 July 2022 - 00:04

As stage 6 load-shedding brought the economy to its knees this week, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that cannot afford alternative power sources bore the brunt of the near total collapse of Eskom generating capacity.  ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. NPA seeks permission to sell multi-billion Optimum coal mine Business
  2. Medshield AGM reveals scheme is well-positioned to care for members Business Times
  3. FREE TO READ | The age of the agency Business Times
  4. Brands that support sustainability appeal to today’s young generation Business Times
  5. PODCAST | Programmable Banking set to change the financial space Business Times

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths