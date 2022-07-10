×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

July 2021 unrest: KZN firms ‘reluctant to rebuild capacity’

A year after the looting in KZN, some businesses are back on track but smaller companies want to relocate for fear of a repeat

10 July 2022 - 00:04
Nick Wilson Senior reporter

As the country marks the one-year anniversary of the July riots this week, larger businesses remain hesitant to build capacity back to pre-riot levels, while in KwaZulu-Natal some firms that are still struggling to recover are considering relocating to other provinces...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. FNB’s global solutions show strong growth as international travel picks up Business Times
  2. FREE TO READ | Tourism reawakening turns spotlight on wine farms, craft drinks Business Times
  3. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business Times
  4. Capital hotel group to buy Fairmont Zimbali Resort in R240m deal Business Times
  5. Wall Street says a recession is coming, but consumers say it’s here Business

Latest Videos

19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done
Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners