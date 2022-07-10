Rail plan ‘a donkey on steroids’
SA is losing up to R50bn a year while the government drags its heels on implementing polices that would encourage the transport of cargo via rail, freight industry says
10 July 2022 - 00:00
SA is losing as much as R50bn a year as the government drags its heels on implementing polices that would encourage the transport of cargo via rail rather than the country’s battered roads...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.