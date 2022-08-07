Patel’s year-long suspension of chicken import duties a ‘licence to dump’
Local producers up in arms after minister defers anti-dumping duties to curb shortages and rising food costs
07 August 2022 - 00:04 By THABISO MOCHIKO
Local chicken producers are threatening to cancel or postpone up to R570m in new investments in protest against the suspension of additional duties on imported chicken from five countries for 12 months...
