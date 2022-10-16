UK's Truss sacrifices close friend Kwarteng over unloved fiscal plan
Finance minister lasted just 38 days in the job
16 October 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
He was one of her closest friends and supporters, but Prime Minister Liz Truss sacked Britain's first black finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng just 38 days into the job...
UK's Truss sacrifices close friend Kwarteng over unloved fiscal plan
Finance minister lasted just 38 days in the job
He was one of her closest friends and supporters, but Prime Minister Liz Truss sacked Britain's first black finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng just 38 days into the job...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos