Should finding the perfect BEE partner be so tough?

When it comes to BEE and your business, finding the right partner is a challenge. Gestalt, an expert in broad-based BEE (BBBEE) consultation, says there are a number of important criteria that have to be met to fit the bill as a BEE shareholder.

“A well-structured BEE shareholder should ensure its company meets all critical considerations such as empowerment, BEE points, business beneﬁts, costs, risk, shareholder value, sustainability and its share purchase model is structured to provide the optimum balance for the company,” says Anathi Swazi, lead transformation consultant at Gestalt.

“This criteria is important and finding a partner who benefits your business ensures you can strategically carry on with a partner that adds value.”

Deon Oberholzer, group CEO of Gestalt, says business owners typically pose three tough questions when the subject of introducing a new partner to the business is raised: Will the new partner try to tell them how to run their business? Will they have the expectation they will get rich without adding any value? If for any reason the relationship does not work out, can the company be held to ransom?