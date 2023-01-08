Land Bank ‘aims to sort out debt this year’
But creditors unhappy with progress
08 January 2023 - 00:00 By KHULEKANI MAGUBANE
The Land Bank plans to stick to its New Year’s resolution to pay down its staggering debt, saying it has reduced it by another R3bn in the past seven months...
Land Bank ‘aims to sort out debt this year’
But creditors unhappy with progress
The Land Bank plans to stick to its New Year’s resolution to pay down its staggering debt, saying it has reduced it by another R3bn in the past seven months...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos