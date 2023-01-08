Business

Land Bank ‘aims to sort out debt this year’

But creditors unhappy with progress

08 January 2023 - 00:00 By KHULEKANI MAGUBANE

The Land Bank plans to stick to its New Year’s resolution to pay down its staggering debt, saying it has reduced it by another R3bn in the past seven months...

