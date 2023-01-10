Business

JSE seeks to fine Steinhoff’s ex-CEO Markus Jooste R15m

11 January 2023 - 13:16 By Janice Kew
Johannesburg’s stock exchange plans to fine Steinhoff International Holdings NV's former CEO Markus Jooste R15m for violating listing rules and submitting false financial statements.
Johannesburg’s stock exchange plans to fine Steinhoff International Holdings NV's former CEO Markus Jooste R15m for violating listing rules and submitting false financial statements.
Image: Bloomberg

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) plans to fine Steinhoff International Holdings NV's former CEO Markus Jooste R15m for violating listing rules and submitting false financial statements.

The JSE has also barred Jooste from holding office in a listed company for 20 years.

The move comes almost five years after the firm’s near collapse and is the second censure of a director at the company after former CFO Ben la Grange was fined R2m.

Steinhoff lost 98% of its market value after auditors refused to sign off on financial statements in December 2017. Forensic investigators from PwC later confirmed that €6.5bn (R118.6bn) in fictitious or irregular income had been recorded at Steinhoff between 2009 and 2016, making it South Africa’s largest known fraud.

Jooste has told the JSE he doesn’t agree with its findings. On December 14 he approached the Financial Services Tribunal for an order suspending the JSE’s decisions. While the tribunal has dismissed Jooste’s application, the payment of the fines is still being considered. 

The JSE said it will continue to oppose the reassessment application and awaits the tribunal’s decision over the fines it plans to impose.

There are numerous investigations around the world into Steinhoff, which owns Poundland in the UK and part of Mattress Firm in the US, and had been Europe’s second largest furniture retailer after Ikea. Jooste is among four people who will go on trial in Germany next year on charges of accounting fraud.

A fine against Jooste by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority for insider trading was in December cut by almost 90% to R20m.

Steinhoff plans to cease being a listed company this year. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE:

Jooste yet to pay for insider trading

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority is expected to issue a revised penalty soon for the former Steinhoff CEO after its initial fine of more than ...
News
2 months ago

At last, Jooste denied the luxuries he doesn’t deserve

The wheels of justice turn slowly, but seldom as slowly as in the case of Markus Jooste, the former CEO of Steinhoff.
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

Speed up prosecutions of corporate fraudsters, says Reserve Bank

Fundi Tshazibana, deputy governor of the Reserve Bank and CEO of the Prudential Authority, which regulates the financial sector on its behalf, says ...
Business Times
3 days ago

Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste set for fraud trial in Germany next year — report

Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste is among four people who will go on trial in Germany next year to face charges of accounting fraud.
News
1 month ago

MID-TERM BUDGET | Possible Steinhoff criminality referred to law enforcement, says Lesetja Kganyago

The Reserve Bank governor says evidence of criminality was uncovered in the seizure of assets belonging to Markus Jooste and two of his associates.
Business Times
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. SAM MKOKELI | Ramaphosa will have to reshuffle his nethers for a historic ... Opinion
  2. Reserve Bank gives Postbank another chance to get its house in order Business
  3. Four-day-week trial ushers in ‘the future of work’ for SA Business
  4. Just say no to meetings, Shopify tells employees Business
  5. There are clouds ahead, but there could be a silver lining Business

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election