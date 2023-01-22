SA greylisting, load-shedding take centre stage at Davos
22 January 2023 - 00:04 By KHULEKANI MAGUBANE
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cancellation of his trip to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum meeting this week in the midst of SA’s burgeoning energy crisis extended his streak of missing the annual event as a sitting head of state in person for a fourth straight time...
SA greylisting, load-shedding take centre stage at Davos
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cancellation of his trip to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum meeting this week in the midst of SA’s burgeoning energy crisis extended his streak of missing the annual event as a sitting head of state in person for a fourth straight time...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos