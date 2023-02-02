Seriti Resources’ subsidiary Seriti Green plans to build a R4bn wind farm in Mpumalanga as part of its renewable energy ambitions, the company said on Thursday.
Seriti said it had signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for 155MW of power that will be generated by Seriti Green and transmitted through the national grid to Seriti Resources’ coal mining operations.
The wind farm is expected to come online in 2025.
Seriti CEO Mike Teke said the agreement was the first step in Seriti Resources’ journey towards carbon neutrality. “More than that, the addition of 155MW of renewable energy into the national grid in just two years will contribute to relieving Eskom’s energy constraints,” said Teke.
The company said the 155MW wind farm would be South Africa’s largest wind facility and was the first phase of its 900MW renewable energy project situated between Bethal and Morgenzon in Mpumalanga.
Seriti Resources, which supplies coal to Eskom, last year announced plans to acquire Windlab Africa’s wind and energy assets as part of diversifying its portfolio and reducing carbon emissions.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
R4bn wind farm in Mpumalanga set to come online in 2025: Seriti
Image: BLOOMBERG/BING GUAN
Seriti Resources’ subsidiary Seriti Green plans to build a R4bn wind farm in Mpumalanga as part of its renewable energy ambitions, the company said on Thursday.
Seriti said it had signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for 155MW of power that will be generated by Seriti Green and transmitted through the national grid to Seriti Resources’ coal mining operations.
The wind farm is expected to come online in 2025.
Seriti CEO Mike Teke said the agreement was the first step in Seriti Resources’ journey towards carbon neutrality. “More than that, the addition of 155MW of renewable energy into the national grid in just two years will contribute to relieving Eskom’s energy constraints,” said Teke.
The company said the 155MW wind farm would be South Africa’s largest wind facility and was the first phase of its 900MW renewable energy project situated between Bethal and Morgenzon in Mpumalanga.
Seriti Resources, which supplies coal to Eskom, last year announced plans to acquire Windlab Africa’s wind and energy assets as part of diversifying its portfolio and reducing carbon emissions.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Be patient while Eskom fights fires, urges Energy Crisis Committee
State capture under ANC government brought us load-shedding, says Mbalula
Ramaphosa vows to help cushion poor families from rising energy costs
WENDY KNOWLER | Beware the bogus inverter offer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos