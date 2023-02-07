Business

State can’t fix energy, port crisis without private sector — Ramaphosa

07 February 2023 - 11:15
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged South Africa would need significant assistance from the private sector through independent power generation and rail concession arrangements to improve the country’s dire economic prospects...

