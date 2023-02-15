Business

EXCLUSIVE: Court grants order placing SA Post Office’s MediPos under curatorship

15 February 2023 - 08:44
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Business Times has been reliably informed the Council for Medical Schemes has secured an order from the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for the curatorship of MediPos, the medical aid provider for SA Post Office (Sapo) employees...

