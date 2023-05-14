Newsmaker
Sasria will honour grid collapse claims, for now: CEO
After consulting various experts and making its own assessment, the association does not think there will be a total collapse, says CEO Mpumi Tyikwe
14 May 2023 - 00:01 By CHRIS BARRON
Mpumi Tyikwe, CEO of the state-owned South African Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria), says while it has “completely retracted” a shock April circular informing policyholders they won't be covered for claims related to a grid collapse, this may be only a temporary reprieve...
Mpumi Tyikwe, CEO of the state-owned South African Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria), says while it has “completely retracted” a shock April circular informing policyholders they won't be covered for claims related to a grid collapse, this may be only a temporary reprieve...
