Business

Newsmaker

‘We’re talking about feeding the poorest of the poor’: Georg Southey

State intervention in poultry market will lead to food insecurity, says Georg Southey, executive member of the Association of Meat Importers & Exporters

13 August 2023 - 00:00 By CHRIS BARRON

..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Cannabis maker heads for September listing Business
  2. Brics: South Africa push to fix trade disparity Business
  3. New Biden economic adviser strong on school spending Business
  4. MAX OLIVA | Ubuntu and creating chances new ventures Opinion
  5. MY BRILLIANT CAREER | Fuelled by passion and purpose Careers

Latest Videos

Minister of correctional services clarifies decision to release Zuma from prison
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later