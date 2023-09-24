South Africa 'will be Africa's copper king'
We thought we had a jet ski, now we have an aircraft carrier, says Copper 360 CEO Jan Nelson
24 September 2023 - 00:00
The Northern Cape, especially around Springbok, is expected to develop into one of Africa's biggest copper producing regions in the next five years amid rising demand for critical metals used for clean energy, according to Copper 360 CEO Jan Nelson...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.