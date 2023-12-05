Business

GDP sees 0.2% decrease as troubled sectors continue to take strain

05 December 2023 - 13:35
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Eight of the 10 manufacturing divisions reported negative growth rates in the third quarter.
Eight of the 10 manufacturing divisions reported negative growth rates in the third quarter.
Image: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

South Africa's GDP decreased by 0.2% in the third quarter of 2023, Statistics South Africa said on Tuesday.

While manufacturing, construction and mining took a 1.3%, 2.8%, and 1.1% decline in their contribution to GDP in the third quarter of 2023 respectively, agriculture caught the worst of the decreases for the period.

“The agriculture, forestry and fishing industry decreased by 9.6% in the third quarter of 2023, contributing -0.3 of a percentage point to the negative GDP growth. This was primarily due to decreased economic activities reported for field crops, animal products and horticulture products,” Stats SA said about the third quarter data.

According to Stats SA, the agriculture, forestry and fishing industry gained 31.4% in the third quarter of 2022, contributing 0.8 percentage points to GDP growth for that quarter.

The broader agriculture sector is facing challenges including avian flu, load-shedding, logistics constraints, water supply challenges and the coming El Nino-El Nina events.

SA to expand production of poultry inputs for local producers: Didiza

Agriculture, land reform and rural development minister Thoko Didiza says her department is looking at finding local sources of maize, soya and ...
Politics
5 days ago

Mining, manufacturing and construction continue to battle with energy and logistics crises.

“The manufacturing industry decreased by 1.3% in the third quarter, contributing -0.1 of a percentage point,” Stats SA said.

Eight of the 10 manufacturing divisions reported negative growth rates in the third quarter, it said.

The seasonally adjusted and annualised value of inventory saw a significant drawdown in the third quarter.

“There was a R44.5bn drawdown of inventories in the third quarter of 2023. Large decreases in three industries — namely manufacturing, mining and quarrying, and transport, storage and communication — contributed to the inventory drawdown.”

Mining and quarrying decreased by 1.1% in the third quarter with decreased economic activity for platinum group metals, gold, other metallic minerals and manganese ore.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

How to appoint the right people to save our ailing SOEs

Finding and nurturing the right directors is vital, but so is limiting their terms to ensure independence and bring in fresh blood, writes Parmi ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

State insurer assesses election year risks

Sasria, the state insurer providing cover for riots and public disorder, is in discussions with its reinsurers to continue providing grid collapse ...
Business Times
2 days ago

Reserve Bank had good reasons to keep the repo rate steady

Headline consumer price inflation (CPI) for October surprised to the upside, jumping to 5.9% year on year, up from 5.4% in September and higher than ...
Business Times
1 week ago

What will South Africa look like in 2035?

Based on hundreds of people's answers, three key drivers look set to affect the country over the next decade and beyond, writes Somadoda Fikeni
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. World Bank backs SA’s green transition plans Business Times
  2. The incalculable cost of Impala Platinum’s darkest day Business Times
  3. Containerised ESS promises a quick fix for businesses needing backup power Business
  4. Transnet aid package ‘better than nothing’ Business
  5. Another reason to love the Cape — its drivers Business Times

Latest Videos

Nelson Mandela's Legacy: Aspirations and Reflections on Soweto's Vilakazi Street
Racial slur used in live stream