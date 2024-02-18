Financial crimes watchdog beefs up crackdown on crypto assets
Financial Intelligence Centre races to meet government target to get off FATF greylist by next year
18 February 2024 - 00:00
The financial crimes watchdog will intensify the monitoring of cryptocurrencies and other crypto assets as it fights to take South Africa off the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) greylist...
