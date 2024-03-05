South Africa's economy grew 0.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023 in quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted terms, narrowly avoiding a technical recession, statistics agency data showed on Tuesday.
In 2023, the economy grew 0.6%, Stats SA said.
The economy has stagnated over the past decade, with GDP averaging 0.8% since 2012.
Inefficiencies at state-owned power utility Eskom and port and freight rail company Transnet are one reason growth has been so weak.
A cost-of-living crisis that has squeezed consumer spending has also dented growth.
A technical recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of contracting economic output. The economy shrunk 0.2% in the third quarter of 2023.
Reuters
South Africa narrowly avoids technical recession in Q4
Image: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
