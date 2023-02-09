The SA Qualifications Authority is looking for a senior manager

The SA Qualifications Authority, which oversees the development and implementation of the national qualifications framework, is recruiting for a senior manager: legal, governance, risk and compliance.

The incumbent will provide legal advice and opinions to the SA Qualifications Authority. They will also ensure compliance to all relevant legislation, manage internal and external organisational audits, and manage risk across the organisation.

The all-inclusive salary package for this position is between R1.1m and R1.3m a year.

The successful candidate may structure the total package for a 13th cheque. Housing, medical aid and pension allowance are included in the total package.

The SA Qualifications Authority will verify credit and criminal records as well as qualifications, while an evaluation certificate will be required for all foreign qualifications.

The closing date for applications is February 24 2023.

SA Qualifications Authority reserves the right not to make an appointment to the advertised post and will communicate only with shortlisted candidates.

