Opinion

Bank's incompetence made this driver's blood boil

Standard Bank eventually fixed its mistake, but for four years it made Sibusiso Lizwe pay for an insurance policy he didn’t want or need

19 March 2023 - 00:00 By WENDY KNOWLER

 ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Switch to reliable and sustainable printing with new Epson range Business Times
  2. JOB AD | The GCIS is looking for a chief director: SPCHD and GSCID clusters Careers
  3. Become an authorised economic operator and make the world your playground Business Times
  4. Gatvol CEOs demand state action Business
  5. Cash flow counts: getting it right before year-end Business

Latest Videos

DD Mabuza is the senior politician involved in Eskom corruption: DA's ...
'Anarchy, disorder' will not be tolerated says Ramaphosa on planned protest