Giants battle in African insurance revolution
Consumers stand to gain from the diverse and innovative insurance products, tailored to their specific needs and circumstances
05 November 2023 - 00:00
In the evolving landscape of Africa's insurance industry, a battle for dominance is brewing between two formidable partnerships that involve telcos. They are already reshaping the continent's insurance sector by making it more innovative, accessible and inclusive...
