A pot of gold saved the Treasury, but will the rainbow stay?
You have to wonder what the government will do when debt service costs bother us again
25 February 2024 - 00:01
It must have felt like that incredible moment when you are broke, doing your laundry, and you find a crumpled R200 note in a back pocket. Voilà, no need to count the days to payday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.