Anti-pesticide pseudoscience is doing Africa incalculable harm
03 March 2024 - 00:00
As farmers protest across Europe, blockading cities, smashing through police barricades and dumping manure, European politicians are falling over themselves to promise increased trade barriers against African food and agriculture imports...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.