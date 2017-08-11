Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend

DANCE

Music À La Carte

Showcase of popular musicals.

When: Saturday, August 12, 2.15pm and 8pm

Where: Artscape Theatre, Cape Town, R120-R150 at Computicket

LIFESTYLE

Hermanus Wine and Food Festival

Also includes craft beers and gin.

When: Friday, August 11, 3pm-9pm, Saturday, August 12, 10am-8pm

Where: Curro Hermanus Independent School, R50-R170 at Computicket, under-12s free

Steenberg Charity Trail Run

Run or walk 5km or 10km in aid of a Khayelitsha animal clinic.

When: Saturday, August 12, 8am-11am

Where: Steenberg Estate, Constantia Valley, R130, under-17s R50 at Quicket, under-12s free

Open Design Festival

Includes talks, exhibitions, pop-up shops and films.

When: Sunday, August 13 until August 25, various times

Where: Cape Town City Hall and venues across the city. Most events are free, see opendesignct.com

THEATRE

Red Aloes

A young man finds a box of letters and police reports relating to his mother's death in 1993.

When: Saturday, August 12, 8pm

Where: Magnet Theatre, Observatory, R50-R90 at Webtickets

FAMILY

Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games

New staging with dancing robots.

When: Friday, August 11, 8pm, Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13, 3pm and 8pm

Where: GrandWest, Goodwood, R255-R540 at Computicket