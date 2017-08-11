Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend
Great events happening in the Cape
DANCE
Music À La Carte
Showcase of popular musicals.
When: Saturday, August 12, 2.15pm and 8pm
Where: Artscape Theatre, Cape Town, R120-R150 at Computicket
LIFESTYLE
Hermanus Wine and Food Festival
Also includes craft beers and gin.
When: Friday, August 11, 3pm-9pm, Saturday, August 12, 10am-8pm
Where: Curro Hermanus Independent School, R50-R170 at Computicket, under-12s free
Steenberg Charity Trail Run
Run or walk 5km or 10km in aid of a Khayelitsha animal clinic.
When: Saturday, August 12, 8am-11am
Where: Steenberg Estate, Constantia Valley, R130, under-17s R50 at Quicket, under-12s free
Open Design Festival
Includes talks, exhibitions, pop-up shops and films.
When: Sunday, August 13 until August 25, various times
Where: Cape Town City Hall and venues across the city. Most events are free, see opendesignct.com
THEATRE
Red Aloes
A young man finds a box of letters and police reports relating to his mother's death in 1993.
When: Saturday, August 12, 8pm
Where: Magnet Theatre, Observatory, R50-R90 at Webtickets
FAMILY
Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games
New staging with dancing robots.
When: Friday, August 11, 8pm, Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13, 3pm and 8pm
Where: GrandWest, Goodwood, R255-R540 at Computicket
