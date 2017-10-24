Fancy a movie date? Here's what to watch at the cinemas

HAPPY DEATH DAY

Groundhog Day, but for horror fans: a college student constantly relives the day of her murder until she discovers who killed her. The movie has been a hit with critics, earning a 65% score on Rotten Tomatoes (sure, it doesn't measure up to Get Out's 99% score, but it's still pretty decent for a horror).

More importantly, it's done very well at the box office, raking in five times its production budget in just one weekend on the US circuit.

