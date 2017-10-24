Fancy a movie date? Here's what to watch at the cinemas
There are many good films are on circuit right now. Take your pick and head to the cinema
HAPPY DEATH DAY
Groundhog Day, but for horror fans: a college student constantly relives the day of her murder until she discovers who killed her. The movie has been a hit with critics, earning a 65% score on Rotten Tomatoes (sure, it doesn't measure up to Get Out's 99% score, but it's still pretty decent for a horror).
More importantly, it's done very well at the box office, raking in five times its production budget in just one weekend on the US circuit.
WATCH | The trailer for Happy Death Day
GEOSTORM
Basically a fictional version of Al Gore's An Inconvenient Truth, except, of course as always, the world needs just one very determined and perhaps slightly unlikeable man to save it from a natural disaster. Fun.
According to early reviews, the CGI is decent but the film itself is trash.
WATCH | The trailer for Geostorm
BOO 2! A MADEA HALLOWEEN
Tyler Perry's popular Madea character returns to the big screen, this time in a comedy horror sequel just in time for Hallows' Eve. There were no reviews of the film available at the time of going to print, but it's safe to assume fans of the Madea series will also enjoy this one.
WATCH | The trailer for Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
SECRET SUPERSTAR
A young Muslim girl dreams of being a singer so she secretly becomes an internet sensation with the help of a music director (played by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan). The Hindustan Times calls it 2017's best film, while the Financial Express has described it as "exceptional" and "outstanding". The young girl is played by Zaira Wasim (Khan's co-star in the 2016 blockbuster Dangal).
WATCH | The trailer for Secret Superstar
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE