Jozi & Pretoria are a sea of purple as Jacaranda's bloom
As Joburg and Pretoria become coloured in with the purple blossoms of the Jacaranda trees, people have been sharing majestic pictures of the trees on social media.
Jacaranda's start flowering in the late spring and early summer and this year was no different.
Here's some snaps of the Jacaranda's in all their glory.
Photo taken on Oct. 20, 2018 shows Jacaranda blossoms in Pretoria, South Africa. pic.twitter.com/A2hLeyM75S— Matthieu Mohan (@MatthieuMohan) October 21, 2018
#JacarandaCity , what a beauty you are❤️. Share with us your pictures of the beautiful Capital. pic.twitter.com/Bb1JmoJb3T— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) October 13, 2018
October, you show off 🍂