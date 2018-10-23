Lifestyle

Jozi & Pretoria are a sea of purple as Jacaranda's bloom

23 October 2018 - 10:27 By Jessica Levitt
The Jacaranda's are flowering around Joburg and Pretoria.
Image: Supplied

As Joburg and Pretoria become coloured in with the purple blossoms of the Jacaranda trees, people have been sharing majestic pictures of the trees on social media.

Jacaranda's start flowering in the late spring and early summer and this year was no different.

Here's some snaps of the Jacaranda's in all their glory.

